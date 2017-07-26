Fallin: Federal Aid Approved For 16 OK Counties For May Storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state's request for disaster assistance for 16 counties related to severe weather that occurred May 16-20.

Disaster assistance was approved for Alfalfa, Beckham, Cherokee, Coal, Cotton, Delaware, Johnston, LeFlore, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Washita counties.

The approval means federal funding is available for municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the storm, a news release says.

Thirty-eight tornadoes were reported between May 16 and May 20. The storms also caused flooding and power outages.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $6.5 million in costs, the news release states.