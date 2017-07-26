Local Realtors Give Backpacks Filled With Clothes, Shoes To Kids In Need

Some Tulsa-area students will be better prepared for the start of the new school year thanks to local realtors.

The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors teamed up with Family and Children's Services to give 504 backpacks to children who need them most.

Each pack includes a new outfit, shoes, socks, underwear, and toiletries.

"It's just a fresh start for the new school year and it's sized just for them, so it's their backpack,” said volunteer Shelley Carson.

Each backpack costs about $75.

The kids will get them at a party August 3.