Tulsa County Task Force Seeks Tips In Cold Cases - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa County Task Force Seeks Tips In Cold Cases

Posted: Updated:
Russell Lee Roberts Russell Lee Roberts
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force is taking a closer look at 26 unsolved cases in Tulsa County, including the case of a man murdered in July 2000. 

The body of Russell Lee Roberts was discovered in his residence at 1539 E. 56th St. North in Tulsa on July 14, 2000. 

7/16/2000 Related Story: Dead Man Identified

Roberts appeared to have been shot and killed during an apparent home invasion and robbery, investigators said. 

Evidence suggests that no forced entry was made into the home and that Roberts may have known his killer. Roberts was known to be a loner to those who lived in the area, authorities said. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the task force at 918-596-5723 or CrimeStoppers 918-596-COPS. 

The task force said on its website that it is taking a closer look at 26 unsolved cases from across Tulsa County. While investigators are in close contact with some of the victims' families, contact information for other families is no longer current. Some of these cases are more than 30 years old and some of the ?family members may be deceased, according to the website. 

The task force said it’s important that additional relatives are found who can provide DNA samples and information about their family member.

Families are asked to contact Kimberly Nash at 918-596-5723 or by email at knash@tcso.org. 

For more information about the Cold Case Task Force or to view a list of all current cold cases, visit their website.

You can also follow them on Twitter

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.