Tulsa County Task Force Seeks Tips In Cold Cases

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force is taking a closer look at 26 unsolved cases in Tulsa County, including the case of a man murdered in July 2000.

The body of Russell Lee Roberts was discovered in his residence at 1539 E. 56th St. North in Tulsa on July 14, 2000.

Roberts appeared to have been shot and killed during an apparent home invasion and robbery, investigators said.

Evidence suggests that no forced entry was made into the home and that Roberts may have known his killer. Roberts was known to be a loner to those who lived in the area, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the task force at 918-596-5723 or CrimeStoppers 918-596-COPS.

The task force said on its website that it is taking a closer look at 26 unsolved cases from across Tulsa County. While investigators are in close contact with some of the victims' families, contact information for other families is no longer current. Some of these cases are more than 30 years old and some of the ?family members may be deceased, according to the website.

The task force said it’s important that additional relatives are found who can provide DNA samples and information about their family member.

Families are asked to contact Kimberly Nash at 918-596-5723 or by email at knash@tcso.org.

For more information about the Cold Case Task Force or to view a list of all current cold cases, visit their website.

You can also follow them on Twitter.