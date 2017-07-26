Tulsa Man Dead After Motorcycle Wreck In Wagoner County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man Dead After Motorcycle Wreck In Wagoner County

Image of the wreck scene. Image of the wreck scene.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wagoner County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck driver discovered a man's body next to a motorcycle today.

It was down an embankment off the entrance to the Creek Turnpike near 51st  Street in Wagoner County. 

OHP believes the man, now identified as a 28-year-old Nathan Lykins of Tulsa, had been there for a while but they did not know an exact time.

The medical examiner's office showed up around 7 p.m. along with a flatbed to take the motorcycle away. 

OHP believes the motorcycle may have been stolen. 

We expect to learn more information in the coming days.

