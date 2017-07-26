Tulsa Man Gets Life In Prison For Road-Rage Assault

A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a road-rage assault.

A judge agreed to a jury's recommendation of a life sentence for Jestin Tafolla.

A jury convicted him of beating another driver during an argument after Tafolla cut off the victim in traffic.

His wife says he was just trying to defend his family from the victim.

But prosecutors say Tafolla is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and has similar previous convictions.