Woman Found Shot In Head At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for whoever shot a woman in the head early Thursday at a Tulsa apartment complex. Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the Towne Square Apartments in the 1600 block of East Young Place.More >>
Police are looking for whoever shot a woman in the head early Thursday at a Tulsa apartment complex. Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the Towne Square Apartments in the 1600 block of East Young Place.More >>
A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a road-rage assault.More >>
A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a road-rage assault.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on