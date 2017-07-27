Woman Found Shot In Head At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for whoever shot a woman in the head early Thursday at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the Towne Square Apartments in the 1600 block of East Young Place.

Police found the victim between two buildings in the complex. EMSA took the victim to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Updates on 6 In The Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.