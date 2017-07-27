Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Set To Be Sentenced For Child Neglect

The sentencing for a Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who have pleaded guilty to child neglect is scheduled for Thursday.

A Tulsa County DA spokeswoman tells News On 6, they are ready to move forward in their case against 24-year-old Anna Hyden and 53-year-old Kevin Crawford.

The two were arrested in January 2016 after six-month-old Arrow Hyden was found dead in the attic of a shed.

Police say Hyden admitted to routinely doing Meth, including in front of the child. She says in January 2016, she left Arrow with Crawford in an unheated shed while she went to get some cigarettes. She came back and found Arrow wasn't breathing.

Court records show both Hyden and Crawford pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charge.

