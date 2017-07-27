Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Set To Be Sentenced For Child Neglect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Set To Be Sentenced For Child Neglect

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The sentencing for a Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who have pleaded guilty to child neglect is scheduled for Thursday.

A Tulsa County DA spokeswoman tells News On 6, they are ready to move forward in their case against 24-year-old Anna Hyden and 53-year-old Kevin Crawford.

The two were arrested in January 2016 after six-month-old Arrow Hyden was found dead in the attic of a shed.

Police say Hyden admitted to routinely doing Meth, including in front of the child.  She says in January 2016, she left Arrow with Crawford in an unheated shed while she went to get some cigarettes.  She came back and found Arrow wasn't breathing.

Court records show both Hyden and Crawford pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charge.

5/4/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Mom Charged With Neglect In Baby's Death Wants Ukrainian Consulate To Intervene

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.