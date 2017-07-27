2 Injured In Collision Near Collinsville - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Injured In Collision Near Collinsville

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people were taken to a Tulsa hospital following a collision Thursday morning near the Collinsville QuikTrip. 

Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by Blake Lacy, 24, pulled out of the QuikTrip parking lot into the path of a 1990 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas Griffin, 41, at about 6:47 a.m.

Lacy, of Inola, was taken by Collinsville EMS to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated and released, troopers said. 

Griffin, of Skiatook, was pinned for 35 minutes in his truck and was rescued by Collinsville firefighters who used the Jaws of Life to free him. He was taken by Collinsville EMS to a Tulsa hospital where he was admitted. Troopers said he is stable.

The OHP report listed the cause of the collision was failure to yield by Lacy. 

