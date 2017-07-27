Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Jason Nixon Sr. Jason Nixon Sr.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A convicted sex offender was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Wednesday morning on three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was caught last month trying to enter Canada, and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked on getting him returned to Oklahoma.

Court documents state Nixon, 39, is charged with sexually abusing a woman's 15-year-old daughter. Nixon claimed he was asleep when the teen made sexual advances on him and he "woke up and forced her away from him," a deputy said in an affidavit.

6/23/2017 Related Story: Convicted Sex Offender Wanted In Tulsa County Caught Trying To Enter Canada

Nixon was convicted of lewd proposals/acts to a child in Mayes County in 2009. He has Arkansas convictions for first-degree burglary and robbery. 

There is currently a protective order out against him filed by the teenager's mother, Tulsa County court records show. His bond is set at $330,000.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.