Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three charges of child sexual abuse after being caught last month trying to enter Canada.More >>
Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three charges of child sexual abuse after being caught last month trying to enter Canada.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who pleaded guilty to child neglect.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who pleaded guilty to child neglect.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on