Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

A convicted sex offender was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Wednesday morning on three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was caught last month trying to enter Canada, and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked on getting him returned to Oklahoma.

Court documents state Nixon, 39, is charged with sexually abusing a woman's 15-year-old daughter. Nixon claimed he was asleep when the teen made sexual advances on him and he "woke up and forced her away from him," a deputy said in an affidavit.

6/23/2017 Related Story: Convicted Sex Offender Wanted In Tulsa County Caught Trying To Enter Canada

Nixon was convicted of lewd proposals/acts to a child in Mayes County in 2009. He has Arkansas convictions for first-degree burglary and robbery.

There is currently a protective order out against him filed by the teenager's mother, Tulsa County court records show. His bond is set at $330,000.