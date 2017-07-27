Two Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Girl, Sapulpa Police Say

Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three charges of child sexual abuse after being caught last month trying to enter Canada.More >>
Jason Murray Nixon Sr. was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three charges of child sexual abuse after being caught last month trying to enter Canada.More >>
Sapulpa Police say a 29-year-old Hominy woman and her 19-year-old Sapulpa boyfriend are in jail for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.More >>
Sapulpa Police say a 29-year-old Hominy woman and her 19-year-old Sapulpa boyfriend are in jail for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on