Two Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Girl, Sapulpa Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Girl, Sapulpa Police Say

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa Police say a 29-year-old Hominy woman and her 19-year-old Sapulpa boyfriend are in jail for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

They were identified as Kristina Koehn and Chance Tyler Hood. 

Sapulpa Police say they were notified after the Osage County Sheriff's Office got a tip concerning cell phone texts detailing the alleged sexual abuse.

Deputies turned over the cell phone containing the texts and their investigation to police after learning the abuse happened at a residence in Sapulpa. An affidavit states the couple took lewd photos of the child at the Creek County Speedway in Kellyville.

The child was also abused at a home in Hominy, court records show.

After interviewing both Hood and Koehn, police said the couple admitted to the alleged abuse. 

Police say Chance Hood was arrested on complaints including first-degree rape, lewd molestation and child pornography. Kristina Koehn was arrested on complaints including child abuse and child pornography.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.