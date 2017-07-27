Two Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Girl, Sapulpa Police Say

Sapulpa Police say a 29-year-old Hominy woman and her 19-year-old Sapulpa boyfriend are in jail for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

They were identified as Kristina Koehn and Chance Tyler Hood.

Sapulpa Police say they were notified after the Osage County Sheriff's Office got a tip concerning cell phone texts detailing the alleged sexual abuse.

Deputies turned over the cell phone containing the texts and their investigation to police after learning the abuse happened at a residence in Sapulpa. An affidavit states the couple took lewd photos of the child at the Creek County Speedway in Kellyville.

The child was also abused at a home in Hominy, court records show.

After interviewing both Hood and Koehn, police said the couple admitted to the alleged abuse.

Police say Chance Hood was arrested on complaints including first-degree rape, lewd molestation and child pornography. Kristina Koehn was arrested on complaints including child abuse and child pornography.