Tulsa Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide.

Firefighters found a couple in their home near 17th and Sheridan during a welfare check.

Police say there are no obvious signs of forced entry or a struggle inside, but they know two shots were fired.

They say it appears the man shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself.

Officers surrounded the home with crime scene tape.

Tulsa firefighters responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.