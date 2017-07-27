Annual K-9 Splash To Take Place In August - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Annual K-9 Splash To Take Place In August

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After Tulsa Parks pools close for people on August 11, dogs will get their chance to be cool in the pool at the annual K-9 Splash at Lacy Pool on August 12 and 13. 

Each day, two sessions will be available. Session one will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and session two will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

For entry, tickets are $5 per dog and must be purchased before the event. Four people get in free with each dog. 

All dogs that participate in the Splash must have an up-to-date shot record and must be on a leash when entering and leaving the pool. Lifeguards will still be on duty as well. 

There will be giveaways including treats and custom-made doggy bowls. 

Water will be available for dogs and humans. 

Tickets are currently on sale for K-9 Splash at Lacy Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl.

