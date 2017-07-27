Neglect Trial For Tulsa Parents Of Dead 6-Month-Old Coming To Close

A child neglect case involving the death of a 6-month-old is expected to come to a close soon.

Closing remarks in the sentencing hearing for the child's mother Anna Hyden and her boyfriend Kevin Crawford wrapped up today.

As of 5:15 p.m., they were finishing rebuttals in the courtroom.

Today marked the fourth day of the sentencing hearing for Hyden and Crawford.

This hearing has been more than a year in the making.

Attorneys on both sides are eager to hear what the judge decides.

Both defendants pleaded guilty, so now the judge needs to determine what punishment each will receive.

The baby, Arrow Hyden, died in January 2016.

He was found unresponsive in the upper level of a shed.

The pair was arrested shortly after.

The neglect charges come from the living conditions and indications that the baby's mother and her boyfriend used illegal drugs.

During the closing arguments, the defense for Kevin Crawford argued that he was only trying to help a woman who needed a place for her and her child to stay.

And, he said, any responsibility for the death should fall back on the mother.

The defense said if Crawford is guilty of anything, it's failing to continue performing CPR.

The DA called the statements ridiculous, saying any adult would have know that the environment was not proper for a young child to live in.

When it comes to the mother, Anny Hyden, her defense attorney said her rough upbringing and trauma in a Ukrainian orphanage and further mistreatment by her adoptive parents contributed to her decisions as a mother.

The DA countered that argument, saying Hyden had ample opportunity to seek help for her and her child but did not get it.

The judge will evaluate the testimony and closing statements and is expected to come back with his decision on sentencing Friday afternoon.

The DA is asking for a life sentence and the defense is asking that the mother be instead placed in a recovery program.