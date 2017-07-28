Senate Votes Down ObamaCare Repeal 49-51 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Senate Votes Down ObamaCare Repeal 49-51

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Senate Republicans' attempt to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act died early Friday, with three GOP senators -- Sen. John McCain, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski -- voting against the proposal. 

"So ... this is clearly a disappointing moment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said right after the bill failed.

Even a last-minute attempt by Vice President Mike Pence to persuade McCain to vote for the bill failed. McCain was key in an earlier Senate vote on the motion to proceed with efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, and many of his Republican colleagues looked to his return to the Senate as a sign that they would be able to pass some kind of health overhaul.

"From the beginning, I have believed that Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a solution that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people. The so-called 'skinny repeal' amendment the Senate voted on today would not accomplish those goals," McCain said in a statement released after the vote.

The veteran Arizona senator said assurances from Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan that the House would be "willing" to try and improve upon the "skinny repeal" bill in conference "does not ease my concern that this shell of a bill could be taken up and passed at any time."  

The Health Care Freedom Act would have repealed key GOP objections to the ACA, including the individual and employer mandates and the medical device tax. The bill also cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. An amendment to the bill passed on Thursday also repealed the so-called "Cadillac" tax on the most robust and expensive health care plans.

President Trump, who urged senators to pass the skinny repeal bill in a tweet before the vote, chastised the three Republican dissenters and all their Democratic colleagues in a tweet early Friday morning, saying they had "let the American people down."

Until hours before the vote, the bill had no publicly released text and was only known as the "skinny repeal," prompting intense criticism from Democrats who say they and the public were shut out of the process. 

"Why is this being rushed through this way? Why is this being done in the dark of night?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said in a five-minute statement before the vote, after Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming) repeatedly denied Democrats from asking any questions about the bill for an hour. 
The Congressional Budget Office estimated late Thursday night that 16 million more Americans would lose coverage by 2026, and premiums would increase between 2018 and 2026 by 20 percent compared with current law. 

It's unclear what the House will do next. The House GOP caucus was expected to convene to figure out its next steps Friday, but that was before the latest bill failed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • One Dead After Rollover Tulsa Crash On Interstate 44

    One Dead After Rollover Tulsa Crash On Interstate 44

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Tulsa man died after a rollover crash on I-44 just west of Peoria Thursday evening.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Tulsa man died after a rollover crash on I-44 just west of Peoria Thursday evening.

    More >>

  • Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.