Retirement Party Held For Two Longtime Owasso Police Detectives

Detective Sgt. Mark Harper Detective Sgt. Mark Harper
Detective Lt. Tony Klahr Detective Lt. Tony Klahr
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso Police gave a big send-off on Thursday to two long-time detectives. 

Detective Sergeant Mark Harper and Lieutenant Tony Klahr both retired last week, but had their retirement party Thursday.

Together they have 60 years of experience and a bond that goes beyond the badge.

"To be able to work at a job you love with your best friend who is your boss, you can't ask for much better than that," said Detective Sgt. Mark Harper.  

"Those that's invested in me and my fellow workers, we can't do it without them.  You know, it makes all the difference in the world," said Detective Lt. Tony Klahr.

The department also swore in two new officers Thursday afternoon to replace the retiring detectives.

