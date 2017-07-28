Tulsa Police Officers Rescue Dogs From Burning House

Two Tulsa Police officers rescued several dogs from a house that was on fire recently near W. 61st Street and S. 33rd West Ave.

The officers went to the home initially for an alarm call, but upon arrival, they learned that the alarm was a non-permitted alarm, said TPD Sgt. Edwards.

But, the officers decided to go ahead and check the alarm after learning multiple alarm trips were being received, and upon checking the home they saw that the back of the house was on fire and that several dogs were inside, police said.

Officers were able to enter the home through an unlocked garage and all the dogs were rescued.

Tulsa fire responded to the fire call and said the dogs would have died if the officers had not stepped in, Edwards said.

He said when the homeowner returned, she thanked the officers for saving her dogs.

To obtain a permit for security alarms, visit the TPD website.