Tulsa Police Seek Gunman Who Fired On House

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a Tulsa house.

Nobody died, but the man targeted says that was just by chance.

After a night of no sleep, after a drive-by shooting that left his work truck full of holes, Red Wilson is angry.

"I don't know why anybody would want to shoot at me. I don't fool with anybody. I'm not in gangs. I cut grass. Ain't nobody upset with me cutting their grass. I don't understand," Wilson said.

Wilson cuts grass and makes barbecue.

He knows customers don't want to see that truck drive up.

And he doesn't know how to convince his children they're safe.

Not after someone drove up and started shooting.

"I did what I had to do and I'd do it again," Wilson said.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, someone in a white car fired at least eight shots into Wilson's truck and house.

At least that's how many holes there are.

He's pulled one of the slugs out.

And he's glad he's licensed to carry.

He fired one shot and they took off.

He could've kept shooting, but stopped to not chance hitting a neighbor.

"You got to thin,- it's more than just you out here. You got to think about everybody else," Wilson said.

Wilson's work is tied to that truck, the one with the windows shot out, with holes all over.

He doesn't want his kids to see it, he doesn't want his customers to see it, but most of all, he's mad that he has to carry a gun to protect himself, and has to use it because someone, for some reason, targeted his truck, his house, his family — everything was in the line of fire.

"I'm not that person, whoever they think or whatever they're thinking, I'm not that person. Clearly, I'm not that person," Wilson said.

Police don't have a good decription of the shooters, or their car.