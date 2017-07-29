Couple Arrested After Reckless Handling Of Firearms

A couple is in jail after Tulsa police say a dispute between the two, while under the influence of alcohol, led to a bible being shot up and more recklessness.

Shelly Starkey told police she and her husband Patrick had been drinking. She then stated Patrick got mad and shot their family bible several times with a pistol.

She told police, in response, she got her pistol, went outside and fired into the air.

The pair was arrested for reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm while intoxicated.