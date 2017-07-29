Tulsa Family Enjoys New Home Thanks To Habitat For Humanity - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Family Enjoys New Home Thanks To Habitat For Humanity

Posted: Updated:
Habitat for Humanity said, in the next couple years, it hopes to be on pace to build 100 homes per year in the neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity said, in the next couple years, it hopes to be on pace to build 100 homes per year in the neighborhood.
Benedict and Victoria Thang and their three children are the latest to join the neighborhood. Benedict and Victoria Thang and their three children are the latest to join the neighborhood.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With new homes being built year-round, thanks to Habitat for Humanity, the Kendall Whittier neighborhood is transforming.

Benedict and Victoria Thang and their three children are the latest to join the neighborhood; they’re enjoying the freedom of their new front yard, and a lot more space for the growing family.

"We are very happy and very excited," Benedict Thang said.

The couple escaped Burma about a decade ago and eventually found their way into a Tulsa apartment.

Pastor Robert Kim helped us understand what their first day at home feels like.

"It is a blessing for us, and especially for the children. We are so grateful, and excited, and overwhelmed also," Kim said.

Cheryl Kane with Tulsa Habitat for Humanity said since they've started working on the Kendall Whittier neighborhood, they've been able to help about 10 families find new homes.

"People get excited - it brings some new energy to the neighborhood," she said.

But their work is far from over; another family plans to move into another house soon.

A handful of homes are being built right now in the neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity said, in the next couple years, it hopes to be on pace to build 100 homes per year in the neighborhood.

"We really knew we could make an impact in this area,” Kane said. “That it was an area that has over 300 vacant lots or boarded up homes."

The construction of all the houses reminds the Thang family of the beginning their journey, and the time and energy they put into building their home.

"The day that slab was poured, they were out here. And they've been working on that home ever since, and they also have been working to help build other families homes here in Kendall Whittier," Kane said.

And now it's time to enjoy it.

"I like this all. This is so beautiful," Benedict Thang said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.