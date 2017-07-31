Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.   The result will be a few storms as the front passes Thursday or Thursday night followed by another noticeable downturn in both daytime highs and morning lows.   Highs today wills stay in the mid to upper 80s along with variable winds around 10 to 15 mph.  Before the Thursday front arrives, there will be some additional chances for spotty showers near the area, including late tonight into Tuesday.   A few showers may also arrive across the southern sections Tuesday into Wednesday. 

A general PNA type pattern is underway across the continental U.S. with a ridge in the west and trough in the east.   Much cooler air has been circulating around the upper Midwest into the Missouri Valley with eastern Oklahoma benefiting from the intrusion of lower dew point temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s.   The main flow directly influencing most of the state remains from the northwest to southeast.   A disturbance currently across the inter mountain region southward to the desert should move southeast and influence the southern sections of the state for the next few days.   This means we’ll have a slight chance of showers later tonight into Tuesday but the odds will continue to remain low.

Thursday or Thursday night another surface boundary will get a shove southward as yet another Midwestern trough moves eastward.   This front will provide a chance for a few storms during this period but also brings yet another intrusion of pleasant air for Friday into the weekend with morning lows dropping into the lower to mid-60s for the metro and daytime highs in the mid-80s during a time which typically produces some of the hottest temperatures of the year.  While we’re not finished with hot weather, it will not be a major issue for this week.  

Later this weekend into early next week the pattern should become more active with increasing odds of tracking a few storm systems over the region.  

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

