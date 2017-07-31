Semi Crash Shuts Down Will Rogers Turnpike Near Vinita

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a crash involving two semis in eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita has sent several people to the hospital early Monday.

The truck crash shortly after 1 a.m., happened about a mile west of the Vinita exit.

Troopers said the crash shut down the eastbound lanes for almost an hour. Just after 2 a.m. the OHP says one eastbound lane was reopened to traffic.

The crash backed up eastbound traffic for miles.

The OHP has not yet released how many were injured in the crash or what happened.