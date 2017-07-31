Former University Of Tulsa President Steadman Upham Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former University Of Tulsa President Steadman Upham Dies

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Dr. Steadman Upham. Photo of Dr. Steadman Upham.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The University of Tulsa reports former president Steadman Upham died Sunday night from complications following a recent surgery.

The university sent the following statement to the campus:

This message is being sent on behalf of the Rev. Jeffrey Francis, Sharp Chaplain:

Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Peggy; their children, Nathan and Erin; and their grandchildren, Orion and Aadrock.

“We are devastated by the news of Stead’s death,” TU President Gerard Clancy said. “Stead was a great friend to the university and all of Tulsa. He and Peggy poured their lives into making TU better in every way. The university community is thankful that we had the chance to be led by them for so long.”

Dr. Upham had announced in early 2016 that he planned to retire at the end of last year.

4/12/2016 Related Story: University Of Tulsa President Announces Retirement

He first became president of TU in 2004 before retiring in 2012. He came out of retirement to replace Geoffrey Orsak, who was fired as president after just two months.

TU says Dr. Upham served as president and chief executive officer of Claremont Graduate University. From 1990 to 1998, he worked at the University of Oregon as vice provost for research and dean of the Graduate School and professor of anthropology. He had received his Ph.D. degree in anthropology in 1980 from Arizona State University. 

The university says services are pending.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.