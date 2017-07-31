Former University Of Tulsa President Steadman Upham Dies

The University of Tulsa reports former president Steadman Upham died Sunday night from complications following a recent surgery.

The university sent the following statement to the campus:

This message is being sent on behalf of the Rev. Jeffrey Francis, Sharp Chaplain:

Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Peggy; their children, Nathan and Erin; and their grandchildren, Orion and Aadrock.

“We are devastated by the news of Stead’s death,” TU President Gerard Clancy said. “Stead was a great friend to the university and all of Tulsa. He and Peggy poured their lives into making TU better in every way. The university community is thankful that we had the chance to be led by them for so long.”

Dr. Upham had announced in early 2016 that he planned to retire at the end of last year.

He first became president of TU in 2004 before retiring in 2012. He came out of retirement to replace Geoffrey Orsak, who was fired as president after just two months.

TU says Dr. Upham served as president and chief executive officer of Claremont Graduate University. From 1990 to 1998, he worked at the University of Oregon as vice provost for research and dean of the Graduate School and professor of anthropology. He had received his Ph.D. degree in anthropology in 1980 from Arizona State University.

The university says services are pending.