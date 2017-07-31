Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Tulsa Apartment complex.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, a fire broke out at the Avondale Apartments in the 6700 block of South Trenton Avenue.

Pictures from the Tulsa Fire Department Twitter account show at least one upper-level unit and one lower-level unit have damage.

It’s unknown if any other units are involved or if there are any injuries.