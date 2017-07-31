Anthony Scaramucci Removed As White House Communications Director

Monday, July 31 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:56:57 GMT
President Nicolas Maduro asked for global acceptance on Sunday as he cast an unusual pre-dawn vote for an all-powerful constitutional assembly that his opponents fear he'll use to replace Venezuelan democracy with...More >>
Venezuelan electoral authorities said more than 8 million people voted Sunday to create a constitutional assembly endowing President Nicolas Maduro's ruling socialist party with virtually unlimited powers.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is preparing to levy new sanctions on Venezuela, following through on threats to impose fresh penalties if the country went through with a controversial weekend election.More >>
