Anthony Scaramucci Removed As White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, exactly 10 days after he was named to the position, according to The New York Times.

CBS News

This comes the same day that retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff.

