'Food for Kids' Program Helps Feed Tulsa Children Ahead Of Schoo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Food for Kids' Program Helps Feed Tulsa Children Ahead Of School Year

Posted: Updated:
'Food for Kids' Program Helps Feed Tulsa Children Ahead Of School Year 'Food for Kids' Program Helps Feed Tulsa Children Ahead Of School Year
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With summer vacation almost over and school right around the corner, the "Food for Kids" program is on mission to make sure every child has something to eat.

The feeding program is ending, but the need is not.

All summer long, the Food Bank has been supplying food for kids at sites around Tulsa, 11 sites in all.

The program is supplied with food from the food bank. It's cooked and sent out from there.

The summer program is supported by the federal government, and like all elements of the "Food for Kids" program, it's to make sure children get good nutrition.

The food bank, through donations, also feeds adults in the summer.

"So the food bank has lots of volunteers and culinary staff that packages the meals every morning and send them out with us, so we make all the food in house," said Garrett Chase, food bank employee.

A lot of families have been taking advantage.

"It's been chicken nuggets a couple times, hamburgers, easy stuff for the kids to eat and they love coming down here and experiencing it," said Jacklynn Dennis, parent.

With the summer feeding program ending, the food bank is ramping up their mobile feeding program so the needs will be met through the start of school.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.