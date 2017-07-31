'Food for Kids' Program Helps Feed Tulsa Children Ahead Of School Year

With summer vacation almost over and school right around the corner, the "Food for Kids" program is on mission to make sure every child has something to eat.

The feeding program is ending, but the need is not.

All summer long, the Food Bank has been supplying food for kids at sites around Tulsa, 11 sites in all.

The program is supplied with food from the food bank. It's cooked and sent out from there.

The summer program is supported by the federal government, and like all elements of the "Food for Kids" program, it's to make sure children get good nutrition.

The food bank, through donations, also feeds adults in the summer.

"So the food bank has lots of volunteers and culinary staff that packages the meals every morning and send them out with us, so we make all the food in house," said Garrett Chase, food bank employee.

A lot of families have been taking advantage.

"It's been chicken nuggets a couple times, hamburgers, easy stuff for the kids to eat and they love coming down here and experiencing it," said Jacklynn Dennis, parent.

With the summer feeding program ending, the food bank is ramping up their mobile feeding program so the needs will be met through the start of school.