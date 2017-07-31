Tulsa-Area Companies, Cities Invest $21 Million To Expand Busine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Area Companies, Cities Invest $21 Million To Expand Business, Bring Jobs

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa-Area Companies Invest $21 Million To Expand Business, Bring Jobs Tulsa-Area Companies Invest $21 Million To Expand Business, Bring Jobs
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa-area companies and communities are ready to invest $21 million to bring in more business.

The investment is being called a milestone.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber said all that money will not only help bring new jobs to the area, but also make Tulsa more competitive with nearby cities.

Take a look at Tulsa's skyline and you'll see some of the investors: OneOK, One Gas, Bank of Oklahoma, Williams and PSO — they all decided to pitch in when it comes to Tulsa's economic future.

"We're all in this together," said Jim Norton, investor.

Almost 200 companies and cities around Tulsa are partnering with their pocketbooks. 

The chamber now has more than $21 million to recruit new businesses and help expand the existing ones.

"A chance to continue to attract and retain the best and the brightest in young people that will be the workforce of tomorrow," said Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO.

It's all part of a plan called Tulsa's Future III, with a goal to help Tulsa compete with other cities in the region. 

The first plan focused on Tulsa County with more than $11 million.

Tulsa's Future II focused on 16 counties in northeast Oklahoma with more than $16 million.

And right now the chamber is a little more than a year into Tulsa's Future III.

Neal calls this plan "extremely aggressive." It focuses on 20 counties in our part of the state. 

"Extremely aggressive, so we're extremely optimistic about the chances to add new jobs, the chances to enhance the skills of our existing workforce, the chance to continue to grow," Neal said.

The chamber said it wants high-paying jobs, with salaries of $50 thousand or more in fields like energy, IT, healthcare and aerospace. 

"We should be excited about the fact that everybody wants to do the same thing — and that is, to help Tulsa grow," Norton said.

By the end of the plan in 2020, the chamber hopes it will have created up to 25,000 jobs. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.