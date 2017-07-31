Former Texas Inmates Thank Law Enforcement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former Texas Inmates Thank Law Enforcement

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON, Texas -

A group of former Texas inmates is using soapy water and some elbow grease to thank law enforcement.

About 40 former inmates in Houston spent Sunday washing cars for police officers.

Each of them served time in jail and now that they're out, they say they're embracing the law instead of evading it.They even say they're grateful they were arrested.

"Had it not been for the police officers arresting us, a lot of us wouldn't probably be here today,” said Former inmate Tommie Anderson. “We would probably be in the graveyard or in prison for the rest of our lives, who knows. So thank you for your service."

The group is part of CHARM Ministry, a program that helps transform the lives of men and women who have been incarcerated.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.