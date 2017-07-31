Former Texas Inmates Thank Law Enforcement

A group of former Texas inmates is using soapy water and some elbow grease to thank law enforcement.

About 40 former inmates in Houston spent Sunday washing cars for police officers.

Each of them served time in jail and now that they're out, they say they're embracing the law instead of evading it.They even say they're grateful they were arrested.

"Had it not been for the police officers arresting us, a lot of us wouldn't probably be here today,” said Former inmate Tommie Anderson. “We would probably be in the graveyard or in prison for the rest of our lives, who knows. So thank you for your service."

The group is part of CHARM Ministry, a program that helps transform the lives of men and women who have been incarcerated.