Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma.   This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours. 

WARN Interactive Radar

While some folks will experience the precip, some locations will remain dry and only light amounts will be anticipated.   Temps will stay mild with lows in the 70s this morning and highs only in the lower 80s across northern Oklahoma.  A very loose window would support some scattered activity near northern Oklahoma (and the metro) early this morning through approx. 11 to noon.   Southeastern Oklahoma approx. 10 am through 4 pm or so.   The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.   The result will be a few storms as the front passes Thursday night followed by another noticeable cool-down in both daytime highs and morning lows.  Temperatures Friday morning will start in the mid-60s and end in the mid-80s.   Saturday morning the lows may be even cooler as dry air will be located across eastern Oklahoma allowing the metro to drop near 60 with outlying areas in the mid to upper 50s.   Daytime highs this weekend will stay well below the seasonal average. 

Weather Alerts

Later this weekend into earl next week the pattern should become more active with increasing odds of tracking a few storm systems over the region.   At this point the data is inconclusive and I’ll refrain from adding or subtracting anything from the Sunday and Monday periods from last night’s forecast package.   The data this morning is now bringing activity near the region Saturday afternoon and lingering through several days of next week.  While I don’t have the confidence to provide specific point by point data, it does appear that our rain-storm chances will be increasing, at least by Sunday into several days next week.   Stay tuned for the updates!

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma.   This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours. 

    More >>

    We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma.   This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours. 

    More >>

  • Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat

    Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat

    The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.  

    More >>

    The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.