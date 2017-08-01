Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma. This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours.

While some folks will experience the precip, some locations will remain dry and only light amounts will be anticipated. Temps will stay mild with lows in the 70s this morning and highs only in the lower 80s across northern Oklahoma. A very loose window would support some scattered activity near northern Oklahoma (and the metro) early this morning through approx. 11 to noon. Southeastern Oklahoma approx. 10 am through 4 pm or so. The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps. The result will be a few storms as the front passes Thursday night followed by another noticeable cool-down in both daytime highs and morning lows. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the mid-60s and end in the mid-80s. Saturday morning the lows may be even cooler as dry air will be located across eastern Oklahoma allowing the metro to drop near 60 with outlying areas in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs this weekend will stay well below the seasonal average.

Later this weekend into earl next week the pattern should become more active with increasing odds of tracking a few storm systems over the region. At this point the data is inconclusive and I’ll refrain from adding or subtracting anything from the Sunday and Monday periods from last night’s forecast package. The data this morning is now bringing activity near the region Saturday afternoon and lingering through several days of next week. While I don’t have the confidence to provide specific point by point data, it does appear that our rain-storm chances will be increasing, at least by Sunday into several days next week. Stay tuned for the updates!

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.