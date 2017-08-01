Investigators Seek New Leads In Wagoner Fire

It has been more than 36 hours since a fire destroyed several buildings in downtown Wagoner and flames continue to flare up Tuesday morning.

Investigators are looking for new leads on what caused the blaze after questioning and releasing a person of interest Monday.

The city says structural engineers will be here Tuesday to see if any of the buildings are salvageable.

Investigators are waiting to gather more evidence and cannot say if the fire is arson.

Fire Chief Kelly Grooms says four historic buildings were heavily damaged and a fifth building is in danger of being a total loss.

Police chief Bob Haley says they found and interviewed a person of interest but he was interviewed and released.