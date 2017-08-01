New TU Strength Coach Putting Basketball Players To Work

There’s still a few months from the start of college basketball, but the Golden Hurricane are preparing hard.

David Deets is in his first offseason with TU basketball. His official title is Director of Athletic Performance, but you could also go with “transformative specialist.”

"He's done an unbelievable job with our guys this summer, starting to see bodies change," said TU Head Coach Frank Haith.

Deets said, "When they see results, and they see them pretty quickly, it kind of produces that buy-in."

Deets is a Newcastle native and comes to TU after two years with Ben Howland at Mississippi State.

His style may not be that of a stereotypical strength coach, but it’s not that different either.

"Mine is just me. I don't know how to explain it, but it's just trying to get the most of the guys," he said.

It may be a new face leading the training for TU basketball, but the methods being used are very similar to what the Golden Hurricane has done in the past.

Haith said that's exactly what his team needs.

"He's building it the right way, from a physical and mental toughness standpoint, which I thought we weren't great at last year," he said. “ I see our guys being more physical in terms of their explosive drives and finishing in traffic and not avoiding contact but taking it to contact.”

"To me, it all comes back, how hard are you working? It doesn't matter what you do if they're not working," Deets said.

TU hopes they can take that to the floor next season.