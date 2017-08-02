Cheapest Gas In The Nation To Be Found In Owasso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cheapest Gas In The Nation To Be Found In Owasso

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Green Country drivers will be able to fill up with some of the cheapest gas in the nation Wednesday evening.

Owasso's Friendship Baptist Church is having a gas buydown event where you can top off your tank for about $1.50 a gallon.

It is taking place at the Shell station near Highway 169 and 86th Street North from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church says its members will pick up the difference for everyone to top off their tanks at a discount.

The church held a similar event back in 2011.

