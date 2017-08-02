Cheapest Gas In The Nation To Be Found In Owasso

Green Country drivers will be able to fill up with some of the cheapest gas in the nation Wednesday evening.

Owasso's Friendship Baptist Church is having a gas buydown event where you can top off your tank for about $1.50 a gallon.

It is taking place at the Shell station near Highway 169 and 86th Street North from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church says its members will pick up the difference for everyone to top off their tanks at a discount.

The church held a similar event back in 2011.

7/6/2011 Related Story: Owasso Church Offers Drivers Relief At The Pump