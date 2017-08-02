Broken Arrow Announces New Multi-Use Rose District Development

The Broken Arrow Chamber announced plans for a four-story multi-use building planned for the north end of the Rose District. It will include space for retail, office and apartment living.

"This is a game changer for both the Rose District and Broken Arrow," said Wes Smithwick, President of the BA Chamber and EDC.

"This is different from anything we have seen in our community, it is an entire city block being transformed from the ground up."

The development is 120,000 square feet with retail sites and offices on the first floor. There will be about 90 housing units on the second, third and fourth floor, according to a news release.

"We consider this project to be a pivotal development to the future growth of the Rose District. It's an incredible success resulting from the ongoing economic development efforts to bring new jobs and businesses, as well as more opportunities to shop local," said Michael Spurgeon, BA City Manager.

The proposed project is estimated at $18 million.