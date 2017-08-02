Another Crash Blocks I-44 Westbound Lanes In Tulsa

A three-vehicle crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 just east of Highway 75 late Wednesday afternoon. The new wreck took place just minutes after multiple collisions were cleared near 33rd West Avenue.

Drivers were told to avoid the area if possible.

In the earlier crashes, the roadway was completely blocked and traffic was significantly backed up, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

A small car attempted to change lanes to get in front of a semi before the construction zone, troopers said.

TULSA COUNTY-I44WB AT 33RD W AVE, ROADWAY COMPLETELY BLOCKED DUE TO SEVERAL COLLISIONS. BJH — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 2, 2017

The car clipped the semi’s front, causing the car to hit the concrete abutment on the bridge.

The driver of the car will probably be cited, troopers said.

The road is back open, but the residual backup is still there.

OHP was clearing the scene around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The semi didn’t suffer much damage and will go on without any issues.