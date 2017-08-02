Biopic About Chickasaw From Oklahoma Gets Early Fall Release

A movie about a famous Oklahoman is set to open in theaters this fall.

"Te Ata" is a biographical drama by Chickasaw Nation Productions that is based on the life of renowned Chickasaw storyteller Te Ata Thompson Fisher, Chickasaw Nation Spokesman Tony Choate said in a news release.

The film will open in the early fall, leading up to November's Native American Heritage Month, the annual celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage, Choate said.

Q’Orianka Kilcher ("The New World") plays the title role alongside Academy Award-nominee Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”), and Gil Birmingham (“Twilight”).

Simply known as “Te Ata,” which means “bearer of the morning,” she was an actress, dancer, model, and storyteller who appeared on the cover of magazines and landed roles on Broadway.

She trained at the Carnegie Institute of Technology when it was a rarity for a Native American woman to attend college.

“Te Ata defied stereotypes on various levels as a Native American as well as a woman at a time when either presented difficulties and challenges. Yet she celebrated both and did so in a way that brought honor to those she represented," Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said.

“We are delighted to bring this story to audiences because Te Ata was a great ambassador for Chickasaw people and for all Native Americans. Te Ata once wrote that art binds all people together. Her career bears testimony to the truth of that noble idea. Through this film, she continues to serve as a shining example of the power of artistic expression to change hearts and minds," Anoatubby said.

Tulsa theater release dates will be announced soon, Choate said.