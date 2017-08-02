Renovations Underway At Several Bartlesville Schools

Changes are coming to Bartlesville Public Schools this year.

Workers are busy making renovations at several schools in town. The efforts are part of a bond issue that was approved last year.

Fifteen new route busses and two new activity busses have been purchased, and in August, all freshmen will get a Chromebook to use at school and at home.

District leaders say most of the money from last year's bond went to saving teacher jobs and keeping student programs.