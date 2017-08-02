Tulsa Mother Faces Child Neglect Charge

A Tulsa woman was charged Wednesday with child neglect after a DHS home visit revealed that her children were living in a home with spoiled food, feces on the floor, "an abundance" of insects and trash covering the floors.

Laura Ann Freeman, 30, was arrested July 27 at her home after a DHS worker and a Tulsa police officer arrived to conduct an interview with the children, according to the arrest and booking affidavit.

When the worker and the officer did a walkthrough of the home, they witnessed spoiled food on the counters and in the refrigerator, feces tracked through the house and in the trash can in the bathroom, the children walking around without shoes, a rusty knife on the floor under the kitchen table, an abundance of flies and gnats and clothing and trash covering the floors in all the bedrooms, according to the affidavit.

DHS took the children into custody.