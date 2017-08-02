Osage County Man Says He's Lucky To Be Alive After Suspected Pra - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Osage County Man Says He's Lucky To Be Alive After Suspected Prank

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Osage County man says he believes a prank could have cost him his life.

Carl Smith says he's thankful to be alive.

Smith says he could've been decapitated early Tuesday morning while riding his motorcycle home from work. 

Smith says he was riding near Barnsdall when he rode into what he says was bailing wire strung across the road. 

"It was just high enough to where it went across the top of my windshield. It caught me right in my neck. It tried to pull me off the bike and it broke before it had the opportunity to do that," Smith said.

Smith says he thought he was bleeding and rode home and called the Osage County Sheriff's Office. 

"It scared me bad, I mean like I said I felt wet, so I instantly thought that it sliced my throat," Smith said.

He says the first thought that ran through his mind was his family.

"My kids and my grandkids was the first thing that ran through my mind. You know, what are they gonna think, it could have been worse. My kids are grown but they're my world," Smith said.

Smith says that although he believes this was some kind of prank, it's no laughing matter.

"It could have been a kid running down through there. Regardless someone could have been killed and this is not funny. If it's a prank it is not funny," Smith said.

He says bikers from Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and even Arkansas reached out to him as he issues a stern warning to those on the road.

"I have a lot of friends, a lot of biker friends, and my kids ride. And I want everybody to know: be careful, there's nothing I could have done, but be aware," Smith said.

The sheriff's office says this incident is under investigation.

