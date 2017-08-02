Tulsa Teen Originally Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Burglary

A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member.More >>
A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member.More >>
A teenager pleaded guilty to a burglary charge for a crime that ended with another teenager stabbed to death.More >>
A teenager pleaded guilty to a burglary charge for a crime that ended with another teenager stabbed to death.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on