Tulsa Teen Originally Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Burgl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Teen Originally Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Burglary

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Teen Originally Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Burglary Tulsa Teen Originally Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A teenager pleaded guilty to a burglary charge for a crime that ended with another teenager stabbed to death.

Prosecutors charged Dorian Glover with murder, but dropped the charge.

7/12/2017 Related Story: Police: Teen Arrested, Charged With Murder Connected To Tulsa Robbery

Glover and two other teenagers  broke into a home in May of last year, prosecutors said.

The homeowners stabbed one of the teens, Demondray Porter.

The other suspect, Payton Hendrick, also pleaded guilty to burglary.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.