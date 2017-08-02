Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association VP Says Changes Must Be Mad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association VP Says Changes Must Be Made To State's Education System

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With teachers pouring out of Oklahoma, the state has already issued more than 600 emergency certifications with more likely to come this month.

"It's heartbreaking that we no longer have enough people coming into the profession,” said Shawna Mott-Wright, vice president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.

Keeping teachers at Tulsa Public Schools has also been a challenge.  At the end of the year in June of 2016, 189 resigned. In June of this year, 292 resigned. That’s more than 100 more in the same month one year later. 

“It scared me as an educator, it scares me as a mother, but it scares me as a Tulsan,” said Mott-Wright.

Related Story: Over 600 New Oklahoma Teachers After Emergency Certification

TPS says it still must fill 40 open teaching positions before August 21st. 

Mott-Wright says lawmakers aren't listening.

"It's a lack of respect and a lack of understanding that we are professionals," she said.  

Low pay, more mandates, less time, more kids and fewer teachers are all things Mott-Wright says are hurting the future of Oklahoma.

"This is your economy, this is your public safety, this is your transportation, like, it should scare you it should bother you,” she stated.

She added that even if pay is adequate, overcoming outcomes-driven teacher evaluations will still keep teachers from staying.

"Things like No Child Left Behind and all the reforms, no, we're hurting kids,” she said.

She feels teachers should be critiqued on student performance, outside of just a test and hopes others don't leave before Oklahoma does something about it.

"It's a miracle that those of us that are left are still left,” she added.

Mott-Wright hopes lawmakers will address the budget much sooner this year to work out adequate funding for schools and wants teachers to be included during the state's process when deciding curriculum and educational standards.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.