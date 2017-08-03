Woman Shot In Ankle During Car Theft Attempt, Tulsa Police Say

Police say a woman was shot in the ankle late Wednesday during a car theft attempt in east Tulsa.

The victim told police it happened while she was giving three people a ride to the Sierra Pointe Apartments in the 1300 block of South 107th East Avenue.

Police say a man and two women asked the victim for the ride at the QuikTrip on East 11th Street.

When she pulled onto 107th East Avenue, the victim told police, the man showed a gun, telling her to stop and give them her car keys.

After fighting with the suspects, the victim told police she got out of the car and the man shot her in the ankle. She said the suspects then ran to a gray vehicle parked nearby, which then headed north on 107th East Avenue.

The victim drove to a nearby convenience store and called police.

Police say EMSA took the victim to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers say the car the victim was driving had been reported stolen. Their investigation into the incident continues.