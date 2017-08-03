Norman Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A Norman man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the young man got out of his vehicle for an unknown reason and was struck and killed.

Coty Rush parked his vehicle along State Highway 9 about 2 miles west of Seminole and started walking eastbound, a collision report states.

The investigating trooper said the driver didn't stop. Rush, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it happened around 4:24 a.m. Saturday, July 29 and remains under investigation.