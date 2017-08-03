Cherokee Nation Promise Scholarship Program Hit With Funding Cut - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cherokee Nation Promise Scholarship Program Hit With Funding Cuts

Posted: Updated:
Cherokee Nation Promise Scholarship Program Hit With Funding Cuts Cherokee Nation Promise Scholarship Program Hit With Funding Cuts
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee Nation has pulled back a partial college scholarship some students were counting on this fall.

The Nation sent a letter dated Aug. 2 to 98 incoming freshmen applying for the Cherokee Promise Scholarship program, saying a housing scholarship worth $1,600 per semester was no longer available to them.

It affects students at Northeastern and Rogers State, and Connors State.

The program will not award scholarships for new students applying for the  2017-18 academic year.

However, the program will continue to fund the 54 students currently awarded the scholarships, a Cherokee Nation Eduation Services official said.

“A review of NAHSDA (Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act of 1996) rules and regulations led us to determine that we could not use NAHSDA funds in the manner used under Cherokee Promise,” Ron Etheridge, Education Services deputy executive director, stated in a letter to Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd. “Accordingly, Education Services determined that the most prudent path forward was to suspend the Cherokee Promise program for new applicants this academic year, but to continue it fully funded for students who are already in the program.”

New students are still eligible for another scholarship worth $2,000.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.