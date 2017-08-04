Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

You can save big during Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday weekend which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

In Oklahoma, the sales tax holiday is essentially for clothes and shoes under $100.  You can pick up shoes, jackets, school uniforms and more.

The dollar limit means each item that's under $100 is tax free, not the total purchase.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission's online FAQ shows you can use coupons and discounts to get prices below $100.

Oklahoma Sales Tax Holiday Questions

Some of the items NOT tax free are computers, electronics, and school supplies.

Tulsa's Woodland Hills mall says they're ready for this weekend's event. 

"Well tax free weekend is one of our busiest weekends here at Woodland Hills mall.So we are really prepared in our food court areas, in our common areas and our stores are all packed full of associates ready to greet the customers," said Eileen Neighbors.

Woodland Hills Mall says be ready, you can expect stores to be busy as the holiday shopping season.

