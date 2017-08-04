One Killed When Two Boats Collide On LeFlore County Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Killed When Two Boats Collide On LeFlore County Lake

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a boat collision on Lake Wister leaves one man dead and another injured.

The OHP says in a preliminary report that 39-year-old Wister resident Matthew Place was killed Thursday after his boat collided with another vessel as both traveled in opposite directions coming around a point on the lake.

Place died at the scene from his injuries.
   
The 43-year-old driver of the second boat, Martin Dunigan of Poteau was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and released. 

A 31-year-old passenger in the second boat was uninjured.

The patrol says it is investigating the conditions of both drivers, as well as what caused the two boats to collide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

