One Killed When Two Boats Collide On LeFlore County Lake

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a boat collision on Lake Wister leaves one man dead and another injured.

The OHP says in a preliminary report that 39-year-old Wister resident Matthew Place was killed Thursday after his boat collided with another vessel as both traveled in opposite directions coming around a point on the lake.

Place died at the scene from his injuries.



The 43-year-old driver of the second boat, Martin Dunigan of Poteau was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and released.

A 31-year-old passenger in the second boat was uninjured.

The patrol says it is investigating the conditions of both drivers, as well as what caused the two boats to collide.

