Tulsa Animal Rescue Raises Money To Help Special Needs Dog

Tulsa Animal Rescue Raises Money To Help Special Needs Dog

A local animal rescue says the community raised enough money to help a rescue dog with special needs.

Hildi is a 6-month-old pitbull mix whose back legs don't work too well because of a medical condition.

She's getting physical therapy to get stronger.

In the meantime, the Rescued 'N' Ready Foundation raised enough money on its GoFundMe page to buy Hildi a stroller.

Her foster family says it has changed her life and she's able to see things she couldn't see on her own.

If you're interested in adopting Hildi or donating to other dogs with special needs, visit www.rescuednready.com.