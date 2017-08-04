Deputies: Stolen Backhoe Ride Leads To 3 Arrests In Turley

Three people were taken into custody Friday.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after spotting a stolen backhoe being driven down the road in Turley Friday, August 4. Authorities said Smokey Davidson and Russell Chennault were riding on the backhoe.

Cassandra Lewis was in a vehicle following them behind, TCSO said.

TCSO said Davidson had three credit cards and five Social Security cards belonging to other people and was also carrying drug paraphernalia. There's also a hold on him from Rogers County.

Chennault, who officers said was riding on the backhoe, was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property. Lewis had warrants out for her arrest in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties - and no driver's license.