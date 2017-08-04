Deputies: Stolen Backhoe Ride Leads To 3 Arrests In Turley - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies: Stolen Backhoe Ride Leads To 3 Arrests In Turley

Posted: Updated:
Three people were taken into custody Friday. Three people were taken into custody Friday.
Smokey Davidson and Russell Chennault Smokey Davidson and Russell Chennault
Smokey Davison Smokey Davison
Cassandra Lewis Cassandra Lewis
TURLEY, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after spotting a stolen backhoe being driven down the road in Turley Friday, August 4. Authorities said Smokey Davidson and Russell Chennault were riding on the backhoe.

Cassandra Lewis was in a vehicle following them behind, TCSO said.

TCSO said Davidson had three credit cards and five Social Security cards belonging to other people and was also carrying drug paraphernalia. There's also a hold on him from Rogers County.

Chennault, who officers said was riding on the backhoe, was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property. Lewis had warrants out for her arrest in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties - and no driver's license.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.