News

2 Tulsa Firefighters Graduate From Police Academy

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two Tulsa firefighters are among this year's police academy graduates. 

Capt. Steven Rhodes and Capt. John Sawyer are now fire marshals.

They both went through the same rigorous training as the police cadets.

They say it's important to care about the people you serve.

"Whenever you're helping someone or doing something good for the public you see the smiles on their faces and you see the camaraderie we have with the public," said Fire Marshal John Sawyer. "It's really a good thing."

Twenty Tulsa Police cadets also graduated Friday. 

