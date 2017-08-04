Oklahoma Supreme Court Hearings To Be Streamed Online

With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three Oklahoma Supreme Court hearings will be televised for the first time.

The lawsuits are over the budget lawmakers passed during the last legislative session.

The turnout is expected to be so large, the hearing will be live streamed online and to an overflow room at the the state capitol.

The suits claim the state's budget is unconstitutional. Two of them say what lawmakers called fee increases are actually just taxes.

The third suit claims lawmakers passed tax increases in the final few days of the session when legally tax bills can't be passed in the last five days.

If the court agrees with the plaintiffs, it would mean hundreds of millions of dollars included in the state budget won't be there. State agencies would likely face immediate cuts and lawmakers would have to up with a new budget.

The hearings begin Tuesday morning at 9. You will be able to find a link to the live-time feed here on August 8.