AT&T Donates $600K To American Indian College Fund, Muscogee Nation

Muscogee Creek Nation students received a big boost today.

AT&T is donating $600,000 dollars to the American Indian College Fund, with much of that going to the College of the Muscogee Nation.

Muscogee Principal Chief James Floyd says the money will be used to help tribal members in high school prepare for college.

"It's just breaking down the barriers, and making it more seamless, and that's where the funds from AT&T is going to come in and help us," Floyd said.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin says more than 60 percent of Native American youth drop out of school, so he hopes this donation can help change that.