A Few Scattered Showers, Increasing Heat Index Values Ahead

A dose of summer heat is returning for our Saturday, but more storms are on the way to impact parts of our weekend!

A few scattered showers will continue for the morning hours north & northeast of Tulsa, especially across southeastern Kansas. Most of this activity should be dissipating by the late morning hours.

A return to a strong southerly breeze will help temperatures soar back into much more August-like territory today. Highs look to climb back into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, the one exception being in extreme northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas where clouds will keep things just a bit cooler.

The dreaded heat index factor will be back today as well as muggier air also returns. Heat index values near or above 100 will be possible from Tulsa to the west this afternoon, so be ready for the heat!

A few scattered storms with the potential for damaging wind gusts become possible once again by late afternoon, primarily north of Tulsa and particularly into southeastern Kansas. A much larger complex of heavy storms then looks to shift southeast into northeastern and eastern Oklahoma overnight tonight into Sunday morning, bringing with it some locally very heavy rain along with the threat for one or two severe storms.

The umbrella will likely get a good workout on Sunday! That larger complex of storms will eventually shift into our far eastern counties late Sunday morning, but additional scattered storms will remain possible throughout the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the area.

That cold front will push us our temperatures back into below normal territory as we start the upcoming work week, with lows back in the 60s and highs back in the 80s! We’ll be keeping an unsettled weather pattern around into next week, with at least a slight chance of hit-or-miss storms each day.

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
